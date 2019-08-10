Alpine Partners Vi Decreased Its Holding in Mbt Finl (MBTF) as Shares Rose; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Price Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 28.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27M, up from 20.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.47 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 39,903 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 94,840 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 24,629 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Lincoln Natl owns 13,331 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited reported 37,435 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 4,707 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34,990 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 45,721 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has 505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,766 activity.