Alpine Partners Vi Cut General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $11.40 Million; Aureus Asset Management Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.20 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92M, up from 16,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.7. About 788,868 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 12.29M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 29,018 shares to 42,713 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest accumulated 55,325 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation invested in 0.07% or 12,506 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adirondack Communication reported 37,145 shares. Moreover, Avenir has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nexus Invest holds 1.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 781,885 shares. Inv Serv Wi accumulated 46,057 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc holds 0.08% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,154 shares. 29.09M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And stated it has 40,585 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amer Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 1.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The New Jersey-based Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 47,115 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

