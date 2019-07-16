Alpine Partners Vi Continues to Hold Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF); As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 811,065 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 1,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 341,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 500,823 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 902,343 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 60,900 shares. Gramercy Funds Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5.08% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.36M shares. Ftb Advsr owns 296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 730,916 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank holds 0% or 702 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 1.73M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Laurion Management LP reported 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 7.98 million shares. Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership has 2.82% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.69 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.