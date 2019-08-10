Alpine Partners Vi Continues to Hold Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined While Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Decreased Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 1.95M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 24,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 723,111 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.14 million, down from 747,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60M for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 1.64 million shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $86.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 46,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Com Ca reported 275,000 shares stake. Scotia has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.64% or 43,935 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 1.55% or 27,449 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.3% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation invested in 664,640 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,609 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.11% or 6,709 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 14,100 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 77,049 shares. Bb&T owns 0.27% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 81,679 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Lc reported 96 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 670 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares to 93,961 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lsc Communications Inc.

