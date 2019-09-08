Alpine Investment Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $798.60 Million; D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position as Share Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13614.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 114.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 114.92M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.11 million, up from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 7,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc reported 2.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,400 were reported by Summit. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited has 3.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 34,239 shares. South State invested in 36,017 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,741 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 8,715 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn owns 973,925 shares. Woodstock owns 3,334 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 11,441 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Savings Bank. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natl Asset Inc has invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln reported 8,461 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares to 358,575 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana And Inv Mngmt Company holds 0.93% or 12,879 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 13,015 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.47% or 16,610 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs invested in 39,499 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Limited Company reported 8,980 shares. Boston & Mngmt accumulated 9,355 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Amer Bank & Trust stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Ltd holds 2.77% or 107,107 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.06% or 174,406 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Finance Serv Com Ma has invested 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moon Capital Limited Company accumulated 5,237 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% or 4,736 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4.72 million shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In owns 149,652 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 227,560 shares stake.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.