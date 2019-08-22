Alpine Investment Management Upped Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake; Insulet (PODD) SI Decreased By 12.15%

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) had a decrease of 12.15% in short interest. PODD’s SI was 5.73M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.15% from 6.52M shares previously. With 598,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s short sellers to cover PODD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 450,009 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, makes, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.35 billion. The firm offers Omnipod Insulin Management System , which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It has a 576.91 P/E ratio. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Insulet Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 11,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 135,535 shares. Cap World invested 0.03% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Td Asset Management owns 20,100 shares. Kopp Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,585 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 61,148 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 7,069 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 109 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated owns 6,618 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.02% or 5,039 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 13,779 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.12% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).