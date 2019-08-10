Alpine Investment Management Upped Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $7.70 Billion as Market Valuation Declined; Insulet (PODD) Valuation Rose While Shaker Investments Has Decreased by $1.19 Million Its Holding

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 12,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 47,415 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 59,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.31. About 671,956 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 2132.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 139.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 146.55 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 billion, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.12M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.44% or 9,658 shares. 29 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 496,854 shares. Amer Century holds 0.05% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 525,025 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Bb&T Lc owns 0.01% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 7,139 shares. 5,343 are held by Virtu Limited Liability Com. Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 920,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5,755 are owned by American National Registered Inv Advisor. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 1,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% or 124,462 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% or 5,039 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.04% or 90,860 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares to 85,290 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

