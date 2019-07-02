Alpine Investment Management Upped Its Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $88.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; Clear Harbor Asset Management Lifted Holding in Western Digital (WDC) by $970,992

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70 million, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 783,294 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 7.49M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 126,035 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 50,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 2,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, New Amsterdam Limited Co New York has 1.58% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 194,159 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 280,306 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 5.07M shares. Northern stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 36,972 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 35,990 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 194,232 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated holds 573,724 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 34,700 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% or 25,732 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 9 shares. Dupont Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s (NYSE:PB) 2.6% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 24,114 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 265,473 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 13,057 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.13% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 174 shares. Nomura Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 59,925 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 154,305 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 32,700 shares. Rothschild Corp Il accumulated 20,832 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ameriprise Financial reported 5.48 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 379,655 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Ims Cap has 0.47% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 11,988 shares.