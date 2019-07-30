Alpine Investment Management Upped Its Citigroup (C) Position; Bright Horizons Family Solutions Has 1.43 Sentiment

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 140 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 98 cut down and sold equity positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 54.73 million shares, up from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 106 New Position: 34.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 6380.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 81.29M shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 82.57M shares with $1.33 billion value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $160.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 4.13 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for 128,705 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 178,059 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Capital Partners Llc Ny has 2.42% invested in the company for 55,977 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 2.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 56.26 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.44M for 42.06 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $154.78. About 128,187 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.85 million are owned by Schroder Investment Management Group Inc. Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Limited Liability holds 2.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 112,751 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 28,221 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,860 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,653 shares. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea Invest Corp owns 0.55% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.97 million shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,696 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields And Lc has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 12,554 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Management Limited Liability owns 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73,068 shares. Fil reported 5.92 million shares. 7,566 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Limited Com. Point72 Asset LP reported 446,643 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 16,609 shares.