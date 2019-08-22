Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Position by $10.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Lowered Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $21.62 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 118,786 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 19,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 138,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 14,817 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.37M shares to 6.44 million shares, valued at $58.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 280,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $60,930 activity. 1,000 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares with value of $8,000 were bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P. $11,580 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY on Thursday, August 15. HAFT JAY M also bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 1,966 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 489,713 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 11,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 3,104 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0.21% stake. Sit Invest Assoc owns 7,600 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 378 shares. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Company stated it has 172,661 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bridgeway stated it has 40,400 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 28,072 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 14,533 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 1,597 shares. Invesco holds 10,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr accumulated 231,817 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) by 156,200 shares to 496,500 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) (NYSE:ETN) by 53,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc (NYSE:DLPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Limited Liability Com reported 219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 546,316 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 96,096 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated invested in 4,935 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 1,878 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wells Fargo Mn reported 629,683 shares. Amp Cap holds 0.09% or 89,084 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 2,495 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,220 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Daiwa Group Inc reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Proshare reported 28,484 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 11,749 shares.