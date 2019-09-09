Alpine Investment Management Trimmed General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $1.66 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Renaissance Group Decreased Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 5.01 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/03/2018 – S.Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 21/03/2018 – Govt official says GM Korea finds it hard to share information about global strategies; 07/03/2018 – General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces the car company will expand production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle; 08/03/2018 – GM’s Barra Urges Action to Boost Women in Science, Engineering; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN COMMENTS ON GM EXIT IN PHONE INTERVIEW

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 97,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, down from 106,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MIELY) by 54,298 shares to 587,614 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferguson Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Management reported 25,295 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 54 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 162,719 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Liability Co reported 156,640 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Company Of Nevada invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bb&T invested in 0.24% or 357,097 shares. Prudential Inc has 5.60 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 528 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.15% stake. Accuvest Advsr reported 0.25% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 7,843 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 307 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58 billion for 5.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.