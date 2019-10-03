Alpine Investment Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Decreased by $5.69 Billion; As East West Bancorp Com (EWBC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lord Abbett & Company Raised Stake

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 77,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.47 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 672,564 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 98.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 81.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.73 million, down from 82.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76M shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 0.05% or 62,145 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 960 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.25M shares stake. Rothschild Asset Us reported 26,299 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 43,100 shares. 342,410 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 30,470 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 157,884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc, a California-based fund reported 867,524 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 8,440 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Principal Group Incorporated reported 2.83M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 276,549 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought $100,028 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) on Tuesday, September 3.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 477,684 shares to 30,975 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 78,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 135,757 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 11.31 million shares. 4,827 were reported by Hartford Fincl. 167,327 are held by King Luther Management. 810,171 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. First Manhattan owns 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 745,309 shares. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability holds 3.61% or 621,314 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.41% or 10,369 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,079 shares. Finemark Bankshares Tru holds 0.6% or 153,548 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin holds 0.23% or 290,766 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns holds 0.11% or 4,712 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Federated Pa reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.