Alpine Investment Management Raised Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose; Biogen (BIIB) Stake Held by Sector Gamma As

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 353.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 117,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50 million, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $229.62. About 493,158 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 4.29M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares to 822,114 shares, valued at $114.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,512 shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 486,100 shares to 376,502 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,501 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.