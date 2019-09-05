Alpine Investment Management Raised By $5.05 Million Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 45,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $89.04M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $904.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $27.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.82. About 806,506 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 5275.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 280,280 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 285,593 shares with $5.32M value, up from 5,313 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $225.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.17% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 7.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap invested in 4.51% or 7,173 shares. 323 are held by Academy Mngmt Incorporated Tx. Town & Country Savings Bank Dba First Bankers Trust invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consulate Inc accumulated 0.15% or 187 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 2.11% stake. State Street reported 16.54M shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. 68,734 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Vgi Partners Pty Limited holds 17.29% or 95,693 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,236 were accumulated by Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Com. Bainco holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,433 shares. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Asset Llp stated it has 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 162 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 21.78% above currents $1827.82 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 1.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 3.41 million shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 1.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 19.25M shares. Hills Retail Bank & Tru reported 106,827 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited stated it has 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 28,458 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.33 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 8,165 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 5,531 shares. Maryland Cap Management has 127,836 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Covington Inv Advsr Inc invested in 1.91% or 105,466 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management has 31,654 shares. Quantum Mgmt owns 28,883 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fin holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,424 shares.