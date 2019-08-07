Alpine Investment Management Position in Mbia (MBI) Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Lipe & Dalton Upped Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $347,639 as Share Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 852% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 158,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.07% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 994,624 shares traded or 34.14% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 3.27 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.