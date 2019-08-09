Alpine Investment Management Position In Barclays Plc (BCS) Was Raised; Royce Value Tr (RVT) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 155,075 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 589,139 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 447,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 1.80 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 21/03/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO: HARD TO SUCCEED AS CONSUMER BANK OUT OF HOME MKT; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Barclay’s Cohen Doesn’t See Rationale Behind OPEC Cuts (Video); 19/03/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 959P FROM 913P; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY OPENING OF AN AUSTRALIAN OFFICE OF BARCLAYS CAPITAL ASIA LTD BASED IN SYDNEY; 24/04/2018 – EU INTEGRATED OIL & REFINING : BARCLAYS SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE LARGE CAP EUROPEAN OILS AS ATTRACTIVE ACROSS THE BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Outflows $322.6M; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE: EX-BARCLAYS TRADER 20% RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS DISMISSAL; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Newfoundland CLO l Limited ratings unaffected by downgrade of Barclays; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,800 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Clough Cap Prns Lp holds 208,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability has 20,470 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt reported 632,965 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Asset Management holds 0.12% or 77,594 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co owns 10,000 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 6,206 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp reported 23,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 263,498 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 770 shares. General American Invsts Inc invested in 0.27% or 197,358 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 359,066 shares. 57,742 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust declares $0.29 dividend – Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Small Cap CEF Yields 7.7%, Deep Discount Of 9.2%, Outperformed The Index The Past 32 Years – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “10 Attractive High-Yield Blue Chips For Contrarians – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2017.

More notable recent Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The ETN that’s lost 99% of its value set to die this week – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.