Alpine Investment Management Maintains Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD); Tpg-Axon Management LP Holds Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 8.06 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.55M, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 2.57M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.40 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 819,965 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 482,072 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp holds 327,092 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Covington Capital holds 66 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) holds 14,600 shares. Maverick Ltd has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 110,884 are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 166,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Corporation owns 9,412 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.6% or 159,659 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Ltd has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 110,929 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Selling Vodafone: Mistakes Made And Lessons Learned – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.