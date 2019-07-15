Alpine Investment Management Maintains Stake in Centurylink (CTL); Resmed (RMD) Stake Held by Eqis Capital Management Inc

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 100.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 3,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.77. About 312,911 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 3.68M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd had sold 16.00 million shares worth $254.40M. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard New York accumulated 0.18% or 558,691 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors has 135,687 shares. Moreover, Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 155,315 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 945,735 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 762,879 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc has 44,999 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd reported 97.26M shares. Madison holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 474,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 5.21M shares. Moody National Bank Division stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mason Street reported 135,669 shares. Skba Management Ltd Liability Company holds 757,400 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 1.41% or 390,504 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 3,726 shares to 2,639 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

