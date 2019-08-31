Alpine Investment Management Maintains Holding in Centurylink (CTL); Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 10.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 7.79 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 195,794 shares to 2,768 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 39,323 shares. 558,691 are held by Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York. Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 25 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 505 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 349,736 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.36M shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 328 shares or 0% of the stock. Bell Natl Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 97,316 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 3,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Mngmt holds 0.51% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 199,000 shares. Milestone holds 0.04% or 24,829 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thomasville State Bank holds 54,445 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 457,605 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.