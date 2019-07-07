Alpine Investment Management Lowered Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stake as Stock Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 26,166 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.94 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 897,117 shares to 912,569 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 93.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 94.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $696,637 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was made by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 5.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7 shares. Globeflex LP has 28,072 shares. Northern reported 100,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,679 are owned by Millennium Management Limited Liability Com. 172,661 were reported by Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Co. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 9,700 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% or 209,274 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. 796 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 154,902 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 48 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 40,801 shares. Cap Mgmt Associates Ny stated it has 0.52% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Next Century Growth Limited Liability holds 0.72% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 364,861 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 398,534 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,509 shares to 19,317 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Sky Invest Grp Inc Lc has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Element Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% or 9,723 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company stated it has 2,936 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 42,717 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc. Coatue Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 1.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Focused Wealth Management invested in 600 shares. Scotia Capital Inc owns 60,830 shares. Marsico Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 6.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Financial Services, Florida-based fund reported 454,209 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,553 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 41 selling transactions for $35.98 million activity. $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. Robbins Cynthia G. also sold $73,082 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $923,058. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.