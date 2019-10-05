Alpine Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Stock Price Declined; Hyatt Hotels (H) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Holding by $386,080

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 94.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 138.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 8.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.77M, down from 146.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 2.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THE TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 15/03/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR TO DEVELOP FIXED LINE ACTIVITIES THIS YR; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 28,520 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 339,345 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San lsidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Vodafone Group’s (LON:VOD) Share Price Down By 44%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Macy’s, Vodafone And More – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Bullish About H&R Block – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New and rising talent to advance H&R Block’s transformation strategy – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,090 shares to 20,428 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 4,862 shares. Spark Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% or 155,400 shares. Mai Capital has invested 0.04% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 3,825 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Lc has 0.16% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Great Lakes Limited Com has 211,180 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 2,820 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,213 shares. Voya Limited Company stated it has 6,696 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 155,398 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 426,149 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 1,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.02% stake.