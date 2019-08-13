Alpine Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Kingstone Cos (KINS) by $10.57 Million as Shares Declined; Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 23,072 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 24,499 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 93.10 million shares to 94.01 million shares, valued at $928.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 119.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

