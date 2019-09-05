Alpine Investment Management Lowered Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holding by $10.57 Million; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Valuation Rose While Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Holding

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $127.24. About 278,143 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 8,170 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 2,637 are held by Malaga Cove Lc. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. Parkside Bankshares And holds 0% or 45 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,203 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co holds 0.17% or 20,081 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cryder Prns Llp holds 7.16% or 266,233 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 59,773 shares stake. 13D Management Limited Company stated it has 54,942 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 3 shares.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 19,000 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $70.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 659,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.85 million for 5.98 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 21,006 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 87,843 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Int Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,916 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,679 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 7 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,072 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 34,205 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 285,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.09% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 154,902 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 14,533 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has 364,861 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Capital Assocs New York invested in 0.52% or 22,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 467,958 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115.80 million shares to 122.03M shares, valued at $10.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 107.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 110.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.45 million for 6.33 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.