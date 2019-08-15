Alpine Investment Management Lowered Howard Hughes (HHC) Position By $320,024; Taiwan Fund (TWN) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 4.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock rose 22.64%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 58,512 shares with $6.44M value, down from 61,448 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 154,317 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.87, from 0.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 9 funds started new or increased holdings, while 7 sold and decreased their stakes in Taiwan Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 8.37 million shares, up from 6.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Taiwan Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 4.08% of its portfolio in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. for 3.30 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 390,990 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 2.19% invested in the company for 1.88 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.8% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 432,052 shares.

More notable recent The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Selection of New Investment Adviser, Reduction in Fund Expenses and Enhancements to its Discount Management Program – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Estimating Activist Ownership In CEFs Targeted By London – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2017. More interesting news about The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4% Alpha Remains In Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “14 Cheap International Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2010.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. The company has market cap of $136.95 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 2.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 9,606 shares traded or 91.97% up from the average. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.