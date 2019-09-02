Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Sprague Resources LP Has 1.09 Sentiment

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 12 funds started new or increased holdings, while 11 sold and trimmed holdings in Sprague Resources LP. The funds in our database reported: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 45.56% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 8,191 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $361.70 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

