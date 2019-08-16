Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.31 Million as Valuation Rose; Mobileiron (MOBL) Stock Value Rose While Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed Position by $17.79 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 928,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01M, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 3.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video)

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP analyzed 3.56M shares as the company's stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $743.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 254,069 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Morgan Stanley holds 198,445 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mngmt reported 600,000 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 486,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 16,468 shares. Amer Century Cos accumulated 83,949 shares. Prtnrs Lc owns 0.03% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 97,710 shares. Invesco has 81,361 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,961 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 375,466 shares stake. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 889,940 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 10,738 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc reported 364,988 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)