Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Barclays Plc (BCS) Holding; Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $874,398

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 17,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16 million shares traded or 58.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 954% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 4.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 4.71M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589.14M, up from 447,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 1.65M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 23/05/2018 – Barclays Has Looked at Merger Options in Face of Activist Pressure -FT; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Outflows $322.6M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 09/05/2018 – Versum Materials Presenting at Barclays Conference May 14; 29/03/2018 – HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC HWDN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 480P FROM 447P; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s US ABCP activity ending April 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MailMyPrescriptions.com Founder and CEO Santo J. Leo to Keynote Barclays’ High Grade Healthcare Credit Conference on May 22, 2018 in New York City; 29/03/2018 – Barclays Agrees to Pay $2 Billion to Settle U.S. RMBS Suit; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – RWAS INCREASED TO £214.2BN (DECEMBER 2017: £210.3BN) DUE TO INCREASED TRADING ACTIVITY

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.82 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9,090 shares to 10,890 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

