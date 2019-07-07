Alpine Investment Management Increases Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); As Waste Management (WM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Advisors Preferred Cut Its Holding by $821,219

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47 million, up from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 955,121 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares to 58,512 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,020 shares to 239,720 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15. $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by CLARK FRANK M.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.