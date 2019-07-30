Alpine Investment Management Increased Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $6.19 Billion as Valuation Rose; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $399,483

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 2.55M shares traded or 81.67% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2773.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 151.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 156.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46B, up from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 1.64M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,066 shares to 13,342 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,329 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).