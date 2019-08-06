Alpine Investment Management Increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $6.19 Billion; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Moors & Cabot Trimmed Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2773.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 151.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 156.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46B, up from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 853,899 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,039 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 32,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 2.23 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,456 shares to 13,167 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 39,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,989 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.94 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). City Hldgs has invested 0.86% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Com owns 14,983 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Mengis Capital Management has 0.81% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Convergence Invest Prtn invested in 1,958 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strategic Advsr Limited Company invested 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 593,799 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc invested in 27,931 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Orrstown Services reported 0.05% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.26% or 447,962 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 1.15% or 78,345 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,834 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De owns 399,694 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.