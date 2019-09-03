Alpine Investment Management Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; As Alphabet (GOOG) Valuation Rose, Holder Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 302 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The hedge fund held 318 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $19.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1168.39. About 1.30 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10278.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 93.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 94.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.64M, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 8.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by 135,045 shares to 311,038 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV).

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.75 EPS, down 2.37% or $0.31 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOG’s profit will be $8.72 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $12.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual EPS reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.27% negative EPS growth.

