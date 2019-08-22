Alpine Investment Management Holds Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD); Wesco Intl (WCC) Holder Blue Harbour Group LP Increased Holding

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 182,118 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 8.06 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.55M, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 2.41M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares to 96,958 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And reported 1,387 shares stake. Carlson L P, a Texas-based fund reported 106,690 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 13,338 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 145,300 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 1,671 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 69,092 were reported by Legal General Public Limited Company. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 5,960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has 20 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 5,063 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 18,000 shares. 273,240 are held by Panagora Asset Inc. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 11,219 are held by Trexquant Invest L P. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 18,092 shares.