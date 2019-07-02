Alpine Investment Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $13.74 Million as Stock Rose; Howard Capital Management Has Lifted Visa Com Cl A (V) Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 10.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 89,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 3.53 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 158,681 shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $41.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,603 shares to 154,981 shares, valued at $29.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,724 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).