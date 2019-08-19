Alpine Investment Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Increased as Stock Rose; Corning (GLW) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 928,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01M, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 1.04M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 9,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 260,244 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 269,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 194,846 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Volkswagen Honors Corning as a Top Global Supplier – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.