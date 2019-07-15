Alpine Investment Management Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Lowered by $1.66 Million; Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Us Ecology (ECOL) by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 81,135 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors; 05/04/2018 – KIWI PROPERTY NAMES LINDA TRAINER AS GM FOR RETAIL PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – GM sees custom designs, personal ownership for self-driving cars; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 23/04/2018 – GM TO INJECT 500B WON OF EMERGENCY FUNDS INTO KOREA UNIT: DAILY; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 27/03/2018 – Curvature Names Jake Cleveland as EVP and GM to Drive Global Expansion of Independent IT Services and Third-Party Maintenance; 15/03/2018 – GM SAYS WILL INVEST MORE THAN $100 MLN TO UPGRADE BOTH FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO; 16/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Hanon Systems as a 2017 Supplier of the Year

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 208 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 0.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 26/03/2018 US Ecology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 42,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Da Davidson And Communications invested in 115,202 shares. 24,936 are owned by Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5.91M shares. Citadel Lc reported 573,000 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 69,200 shares. Oldfield Prtnrs Llp has invested 7.3% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Coldstream Cap has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,659 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.72% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mcf Llc reported 260 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co owns 1.14M shares. Knott David M invested in 0.07% or 5,000 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 72.27 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 27,118 shares.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.91 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Automotive Minute: New Duramax engine for 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is quietly powerful – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Pickups Each Gain 12 Percent in the Second Quarter; Crossovers Set a Second Quarter Record – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Ford and Volkswagen Close to a Massive Tech-Sharing Deal? – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $82.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4,199 shares to 435,599 shares, valued at $62.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ECOL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 2.20% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil owns 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 13,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 8,300 shares. Ameritas accumulated 0% or 1,886 shares. Epoch Invest invested 0.06% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Moreover, Pnc Serv Grp Inc has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Cwm Lc accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.01% or 4,520 shares. Fmr owns 733,293 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Us Retail Bank De reported 1,032 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Van Eck Associate reported 19,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 761,122 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 7,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings.