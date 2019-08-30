Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $9.61 Billion as Share Price Rose; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $433,845

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1859.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 115.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 122.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 billion, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 3.30 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.1199 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6699. About 114 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,158 were reported by Leisure Capital Mngmt. 23,500 are held by Spark Inv Ltd Co. Renaissance Techs holds 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 326,607 shares. Black Diamond Cap Management Lc owns 468,464 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 34,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Continental Limited Liability Com reported 884,783 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 111,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 101,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zpr Investment Management holds 0.27% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) or 39,416 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). 2,921 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Citigroup has 2.00 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.04% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bailard Incorporated invested 0.01% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 658 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 14,239 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Ltd. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 11,772 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 757,400 were reported by Skba Lc. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability holds 18,514 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 135,669 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company holds 13,222 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 99,710 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 237,953 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 22,298 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 15,213 were reported by Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.