Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.30 Billion; Share Value Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Castleark Management Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 61,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 57,793 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 119,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 174,106 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6380.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 81.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 82.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 13.00M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Stock Has Fangs – Investorplace.com” on March 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VNOM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.86 million for 69.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 110,530 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 62,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Management Limited Com Nj reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc, Texas-based fund reported 197,663 shares. Kings Point Capital owns 625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 7,610 shares in its portfolio. 377 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Sandy Spring State Bank owns 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,969 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.38M shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va reported 3,629 shares stake. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited holds 363 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 14,407 shares. Harvey Cap reported 104,680 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Centurylink Mgmt has 40,817 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.