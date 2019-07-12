Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $837.90 Million; As Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Cut Position

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 54,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,866 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18 million, down from 160,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $265.68. About 1.57 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10278.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 93.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 94.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.64 million, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 2.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 26,853 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Horseman Cap holds 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,700 shares. D L Carlson Inv reported 84,825 shares. Broadview Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bessemer Group holds 0.49% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory has 15,112 shares. The California-based Phocas Fincl has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 86,716 shares. Td Asset holds 0.65% or 4.18 million shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 3,651 shares. Murphy Management Inc has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc reported 35,685 shares stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32B for 19.14 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 179,687 are held by M&T Fincl Bank Corporation. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,556 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Rhenman And Asset Management invested 3.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.87% or 154,391 shares in its portfolio. 1,795 were reported by Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co. Churchill Mngmt Corporation reported 30,182 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has invested 4.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has 50,913 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Svcs Lc invested 2.93% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vaughan Nelson LP holds 1.33% or 400,029 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Valley National Advisers holds 439 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9,459 shares to 85,852 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 4,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 the insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91M. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.