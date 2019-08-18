Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $13.74 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Rli (RLI) Market Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake by $637,793

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 385,935 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69M, down from 394,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 124,508 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 47.96 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

