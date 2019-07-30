Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Kingstone Cos (KINS) by $10.57 Million; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake by $678,210

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 48,638 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co holds 430 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 11,357 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 5.00M shares stake. Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 5,990 shares. 34,071 are held by Alley Ltd Liability Com. Ipswich Communications stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Management Limited Company owns 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,695 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 15,706 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 3,485 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Limited. Bank Of The West accumulated 0.51% or 18,363 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 914,366 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc owns 16,550 shares. 45,077 are owned by Private Advisor Group Lc. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thornburg Invest Mngmt stated it has 263,608 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares to 9,169 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,075 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 8,737 shares. 3,500 are owned by First Manhattan. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 7,300 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 20,111 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Capital Associate Ny has 22,500 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 21,006 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.55% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 53,588 shares. Strs Ohio reported 17,600 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 87,843 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 12,484 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14,533 shares.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.73 million for 5.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

