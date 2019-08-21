Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Kingstone Cos (KINS) by $10.57 Million as Stock Declined; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 82,810 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 26,027 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. 10,000 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell. The insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought 23,820 shares worth $51,689.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lorber David A holds 4.91% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 78,973 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 264,164 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) owns 500 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Art Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 320,370 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 10,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 248,382 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communications has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 71,481 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd accumulated 37,740 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 19,987 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Lc has 264,080 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.70M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 143,755 shares. 22,500 were accumulated by Mgmt Associate Ny. Punch And Associate Inv reported 200,500 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.42% or 58,434 shares. 1,597 are held by Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Company. 40,801 were accumulated by Acr Alpine Limited. Blackrock Inc accumulated 467,958 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 42,090 shares. 231,817 are held by Wasatch Advsr. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 378 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 154,902 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 8,737 shares stake. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0% or 100,283 shares.