Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) as Stock Value Declined; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Its Stake in Archer (ADM) by $1.23 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 714.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 36.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 41.25 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 billion, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 160,835 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 09/03/2018 – St Louis County: Corrections Medicine Pharmacy Services – RFP 2018-11-TP; 01/05/2018 – ProcurementIQ Releases Innovative New Product: RFP Builder; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 16/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute and Unifor reach tentative collective agreement; 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-017-2018(P); 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICBC London Sends RFP for $500m Multi-Currency Loan; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC; 26/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel and City Clerk Valencia Announce RFP for Prescription Benefits

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 578.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 4,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.89 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 13,830 shares to 75,212 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,229 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $124,899 were bought by Young Ray G.

