Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Position in Magna Intl (MGA) as Stock Declined; Havens Advisors Has Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $867,412

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 704,226 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 310,589 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Manikay Partners Limited Com holds 5.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 225,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.07% or 45,367 shares. Counsel Lc Ny holds 8.08% or 605,396 shares in its portfolio. 33,446 are held by Utah Retirement. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 53,100 shares. 16 are owned by Jnba Financial. Farmers Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 21 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.39% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 710 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 148,373 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 187 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,460 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,958 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).