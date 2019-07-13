Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position by $4.57 Million; Share Price Declined; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA) as Share Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 780,339 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 261,754 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,531 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 2.98 million shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 2.43M shares. Indaba Capital Mngmt LP holds 6.92 million shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 241,507 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Invesco Limited invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Millennium Management Llc reported 70,625 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 66,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Teton holds 0.03% or 115,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 71,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDC Partners Has Hit An Air Pocket – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDC Partners (MDCA) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of MDCA earnings conference call or presentation 7-May-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Names Frank Lanuto as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Mirsky as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. $18,500 worth of stock was bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22. ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of stock or 23,820 shares.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Lazy Retirees: Nail Down a Growing Passive Income Stream of $6200/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Blue Chip Stocks Set to Outperform Now That Interest Rates Are Lower – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 06, 2019.