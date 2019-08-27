Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Citigroup (C) Holding by $1.30 Billion; As Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Stock Declined, Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 46,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 5.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99M, down from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 179,448 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC); 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6380.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 81.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 82.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 12.15M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 59,320 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 52,100 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 36,267 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 268 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 22,291 shares. Raymond James And owns 302,348 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Hbk Investments LP reported 46,452 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 57,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 550,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Fairfax Financial Limited Can stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). American Century holds 1.05M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 29,169 shares to 427,019 shares, valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 10,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 87,735 shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Consolidated Investment Group Llc stated it has 73,742 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sentinel Trust Company Lba has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.6% or 3.37M shares. Cambridge Communication stated it has 4,153 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Golub Gp Limited Liability Company holds 424,594 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 40,000 shares. 13,979 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 113,794 are held by Piedmont Inv. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 10.28 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smith Asset Group LP has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1,043 are owned by Jnba. Whitnell And invested in 435 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

