Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Kingstone Cos (KINS) as Market Value Declined; Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $348,480

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $276.36. About 486,345 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 18,905 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,508 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. 151 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Lc. 20,111 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Punch Assoc Inv Mgmt accumulated 200,500 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 285,800 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 62,060 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 154,902 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 10,724 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 9,700 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 28,072 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 47,469 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 528 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 114.09 million shares to 114.92M shares, valued at $822.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 36.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Capital Management stated it has 1.57% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cadinha Ltd Liability accumulated 5.64% or 119,003 shares. Illinois-based Graybill Bartz has invested 2.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 25 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc has invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,554 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 0.02% stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 115,834 shares. 590,690 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 298,927 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.27% stake. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ca invested in 1,501 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability has 25,767 shares.

