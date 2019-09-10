Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stake By $10.57 Million; Avid Technology (AVID)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Avid Technology Inc (AVID) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 45 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 33 decreased and sold positions in Avid Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 22.89 million shares, down from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Avid Technology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 20.

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) stake by 79.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS)’s stock declined 26.07%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 40,801 shares with $2.77M value, down from 198,562 last quarter. Kingstone Cos Inc now has $92.79M valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 8,795 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.39 million for 6.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 74.18M shares to 75.64 million valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1. It also upped Dell Technologies Inc stake by 553,939 shares and now owns 563,541 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 47,469 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 7,590 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Strs Ohio holds 17,600 shares. Kennedy Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). State Street reported 143,755 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 10,724 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 48 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 17,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 528 shares stake. 5,916 are held by Group. Moreover, Cadence Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). First Manhattan accumulated 3,500 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 489,713 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25. $8,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P on Tuesday, August 13. GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $48,532 worth of stock or 5,950 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 was made by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 5.12% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. for 5.61 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 959,764 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 337,884 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 260,042 shares.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $311.34 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. AVID’s profit will be $5.01M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

