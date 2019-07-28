Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $320,024; New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Knoll (KNL) by $843,552 as Valuation Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 140,333 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 46,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,909 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 266,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 353,772 shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 3,660 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 80,062 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.12% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 73,775 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc has 291,504 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 55 shares. Lpl Lc owns 2,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 69,454 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd holds 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 10,950 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 65,496 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And reported 1.72M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Comerica National Bank invested in 93,268 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.13% or 52,694 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $72.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.96 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. HHC’s profit will be $36.24M for 39.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 43,348 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 33,390 shares. 357,340 were reported by Kennedy Cap Management. Adage Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 840,508 shares. Venator Cap Mngmt has 88,457 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.16% or 94,500 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 628,216 shares in its portfolio. Menta Ltd Co owns 0.18% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 21,201 shares. Sei Invs owns 14,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 561,500 are held by Skyline Asset Lp. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 4,151 shares stake. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 4.51M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 7,667 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc reported 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. KNL’s profit will be $21.89 million for 14.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.