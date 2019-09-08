Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $2.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Js Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $2.64 Million

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.68 million shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 928,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01M, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 750,765 were accumulated by Kames Cap Public Ltd Co. North Amer Management Corporation has 241,071 shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.84% or 23,792 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Intll Ca, California-based fund reported 60,664 shares. Monetary Grp stated it has 48,730 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 0.04% or 2,464 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 7,300 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 2.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 146,840 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 3.22% or 283,568 shares. American Rech And Mngmt invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blackrock has 1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 221.95M shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Oarsman holds 35,083 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 585,345 shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.