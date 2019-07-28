Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $43.45 Million as Share Price Declined; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Shareholder Sq Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28 million, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 794,915 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03 million, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Acquires Vantage Power and AxleTech’s EV Systems Division – StreetInsider.com” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 167,609 shares in its portfolio. 13 are held by Whittier Trust. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com has 74,854 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 10,290 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 264,590 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 40,041 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). De Burlo Gp owns 0.37% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 41,000 shares. Bokf Na has 0.1% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 90,087 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Com Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 21,360 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 5,496 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 623,029 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Commerce Lta holds 0.06% or 7,145 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 38,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.17 million for 9.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 42,780 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.06 million shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 83,661 shares. Atria Invs, North Carolina-based fund reported 45,577 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 230,503 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 104,892 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 179,129 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. International Gru owns 413,874 shares. Frontfour Group Ltd Llc has 3.14% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Blackrock owns 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 86.79M shares. 6.23 million were reported by Invesco. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 25 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 180,494 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Covington Management reported 18 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $95,600 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.